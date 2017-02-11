Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.

Stephanie Olson
EatingWell.com, February 2017

Ingredients

Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup
Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Directions

  • To prepare Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup: Combine water, honey, rosemary and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and simmer until reduced by about half, 15 to 25 minutes. Let cool.

  • To prepare cocktail: Half-fill a cocktail shaker or a jar with a tight-fitting lid with ice. Add gin, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup; shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain into a Champagne flute or coupe. Top with Champagne (or prosecco). Garnish with lemon twist and/or rosemary, if desired.

Make ahead

Refrigerate Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 8.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1.7IU; vitamin c 11mg; folate 5.8mcg; calcium 2.8mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 35mg; sodium 1.6mg; added sugar 7g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 alcohol, 1/2 other carbohydrate
