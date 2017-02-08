Ricotta Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables
Traditional gnocchi is made with potatoes, but this easy recipe uses fresh ricotta cheese. For the lightest, most tender gnocchi, use a good-quality ricotta like Bellwether Farms or Calabro and gently but thoroughly pat it dry after draining to remove any extra liquid. Serve as a vegetarian main course or as part of a spring buffet with poached salmon or grilled chicken.
To make ahead: Freeze uncooked gnocchi (Steps 1-3) for up to 1 month.
Equipment: Parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1 medium-fat meat, 1/2 high-fat meat, 2 fat