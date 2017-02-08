Ricotta Gnocchi with Spring Vegetables

Drain ricotta and pat dry with paper towels. Combine the ricotta, grated Parmesan and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl; add 3/4 cup flour and stir until just combined. Whisk egg and egg yolk in a small bowl and stir into the ricotta mixture until loosely combined. Generously dust a work surface with all-purpose flour and turn the dough out onto it. Gently knead the dough with floured hands; if it seems very wet and sticky, work in more flour, 2 tablespoons at a time, gently folding it over and continuing to dust the surface underneath until you're able to form it into a 3-by-6-inch log.