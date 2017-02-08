Montreal-Style Hanger Steak & Sweet Potato Frites

Steak frites, aka steak and fries, is a French bistro staple. In this healthy recipe, we swap roasted sweet potatoes for the fried spuds and make a yogurt-blue cheese sauce instead of compound butter.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F. Coat 2 large rimmed baking sheets with cooking spray.

  • Slice sweet potatoes crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Cut each slice into 1/4-inch-wide fries. Toss with 2 tablespoons oil in a large bowl; add paprika, cumin, salt and pepper and toss again. Divide the fries between the prepared baking sheets, spreading evenly. Bake on the upper and lower racks, stirring the fries and switching the pans halfway, until browned and tender, 25 to 28 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine yogurt, blue cheese and chives in a small bowl.

  • When the fries are halfway done, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Sprinkle steak with Montreal steak seasoning and cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, 2 to 4 minutes per side for medium. Let rest on a clean cutting board for 5 minutes. Slice crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick pieces and serve with the sweet potato fries and sauce, garnished with more chives, if desired.

3 oz. steak, 1 cup fries & 1 Tbsp. sauce each
396 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 30.4g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 10.2g; fat 18.3g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 66.7mg; vitamin a iu 26852.3IU; niacin equivalents 13mg; vitamin b6 1.1mg; vitamin c 27.6mg; folate 19.3mcg; calcium 112.3mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 60.9mg; potassium 991mg; sodium 672.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; calories from fat 164.3kcal.
