Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese
Meaty portobello mushrooms and sautéed collards turn this easy grilled cheese recipe into a healthy meal. If you don't have Dijonnaise on hand, make your own by stirring 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard into 3 tablespoons mayonnaise.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Panini maker
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 sandwich each
Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 43.8g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 5.9g; fat 24.6g; saturated fat 7.5g; cholesterol 26.1mg; vitamin a iu 2952.1IU; niacin equivalents 11.5mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; vitamin c 21.1mg; folate 194.5mcg; calcium 407mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 62.5mg; potassium 575.3mg; sodium 706.9mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 2g; calories from fat 221.8kcal.
Exchanges:
2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 high-fat meat, 3 fat