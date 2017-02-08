Collards & Portobello Grilled Cheese

Meaty portobello mushrooms and sautéed collards turn this easy grilled cheese recipe into a healthy meal. If you don't have Dijonnaise on hand, make your own by stirring 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard into 3 tablespoons mayonnaise.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add collards and water; reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the collards are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with pepper and salt.

  • Preheat a panini maker.

  • Brush one side of each slice of bread with some of the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Turn 4 pieces over and spread 1 tablespoon Dijonnaise on each. Top with one-fourth of the collards mixture (about 3/4 cup), a slice of cheese and the remaining bread, oiled-side up.

  • Cook the sandwiches in the panini maker until golden brown and the cheese is melted.

Tips

Equipment: Panini maker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich each
Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 43.8g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 5.9g; fat 24.6g; saturated fat 7.5g; cholesterol 26.1mg; vitamin a iu 2952.1IU; niacin equivalents 11.5mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; vitamin c 21.1mg; folate 194.5mcg; calcium 407mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 62.5mg; potassium 575.3mg; sodium 706.9mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 2g; calories from fat 221.8kcal.
2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 high-fat meat, 3 fat
