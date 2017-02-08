Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

What Makes This Recipe Healthy?

Chicken thighs are a good source of protein and contain nutrients that can be a healthy addition to your diet. Eating protein-rich foods can support weight-management goals and bone health, among many other potential benefits. Bone-in thighs require more cooking time and chicken skin can contribute a lot of fat and calories to a dish, so we opted for boneless, skinless chicken thighs for this recipe. Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cook quickly and lend a lot of flavor with less fat. Learn how to buy and prep chicken thighs and more ways to cook them.

We use new potatoes in our recipe, which have several health benefits. Potatoes are a delicious and nutrient-packed vegetable, especially if you eat the skin. Potatoes are high in fiber and are an excellent source of vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium. Per serving, our dish is low in calories and is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals.

What's the Best Temperature for Roasting Chicken Thighs?

We roast the boneless, skinless chicken thighs, potatoes and scallions on a large rimmed baking sheet at 450 degrees F. Roasting at 450 degrees F ensures all the ingredients are cooked through at the same time. It only takes about 18 to 20 minutes in the oven, making this dish a quick and easy weeknight dinner that you'll want to make again and again.