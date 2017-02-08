Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017; updated December 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Makes This Recipe Healthy?

Chicken thighs are a good source of protein and contain nutrients that can be a healthy addition to your diet. Eating protein-rich foods can support weight-management goals and bone health, among many other potential benefits. Bone-in thighs require more cooking time and chicken skin can contribute a lot of fat and calories to a dish, so we opted for boneless, skinless chicken thighs for this recipe. Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cook quickly and lend a lot of flavor with less fat. Learn how to buy and prep chicken thighs and more ways to cook them.

We use new potatoes in our recipe, which have several health benefits. Potatoes are a delicious and nutrient-packed vegetable, especially if you eat the skin. Potatoes are high in fiber and are an excellent source of vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium. Per serving, our dish is low in calories and is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals.

What's the Best Temperature for Roasting Chicken Thighs?

We roast the boneless, skinless chicken thighs, potatoes and scallions on a large rimmed baking sheet at 450 degrees F. Roasting at 450 degrees F ensures all the ingredients are cooked through at the same time. It only takes about 18 to 20 minutes in the oven, making this dish a quick and easy weeknight dinner that you'll want to make again and again.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss potatoes and scallions with 4 teaspoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt in a large bowl. Spread evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet. Place chicken on top; drizzle with 2 teaspoons oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165 degrees F and the potatoes are tender, 18 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon pepper with vinegar, herbs, mustard and shallot in a small bowl. Serve drizzled over the chicken and vegetables.

Equipment

Large rimmed baking sheet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken & 3/4 cup vegetables each
Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 17.7g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 2.2g; fat 21g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 104.1mg; vitamin a iu 547.1IU; niacin equivalents 11.6mg; vitamin b6 0.8mg; vitamin c 17mg; folate 49.4mcg; calcium 53.7mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 48.8mg; potassium 740.5mg; sodium 471.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; calories from fat 188.8kcal.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/28/2022