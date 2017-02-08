Lentil & Roasted Vegetable Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Goddess dressing typically gets its umami-ness from anchovies, but we use miso in this super green salad recipe to keep it vegetarian. Substitute 2 chopped anchovies for the miso if you like. Or add baked tofu, poached salmon or grilled chicken for a boost of protein.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Toss broccoli and green beans with oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring once, until tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring water and lentils to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until tender, about 25 minutes. Rinse and drain well.

  • Combine herbs, mayonnaise, buttermilk, lemon juice, miso, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a food processor or blender. Process until smooth.

  • Gently toss escarole (or lettuce) and kale with the roasted vegetables and lentils in a large bowl. Serve with the dressing.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate cooked lentils (Step 3) and dressing (Step 4) separately for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before tossing with greens.

Tips: We like French green lentils instead of brown when we want lentils that hold their shape (instead of breaking down) when cooked. Look for them in natural-foods stores and some supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 1/2 cups each
Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 10.1g; sugars 4.5g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 5927IU; niacin equivalents 2.8mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; vitamin c 98.6mg; folate 230.2mcg; calcium 170.1mg; iron 4.4mg; magnesium 57mg; potassium 765.1mg; sodium 558.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; calories from fat 163.3kcal.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 3 1/2 fat
