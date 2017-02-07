Unicorn Smoothie

Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie. Add a fruit skewer to take this fun rainbow recipe to the next level.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2017

active:

20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1/2 cup each milk and yogurt, 1 banana and blackberries (or blueberries) in a blender. Blend until smooth. Divide the mixture among 4 large glasses. Place in the freezer. Rinse out the blender.

  • Combine 1/2 cup each milk and yogurt, 1 banana and mango chunks in the blender. Blend until smooth. Divide the mixture over the purple layer in the glasses. Return the glasses to the freezer. Rinse out the blender.

  • Combine the remaining 1/2 cup each milk and yogurt, the remaining banana and raspberries (or strawberries) in the blender. Blend until smooth. Divide the mixture over the yellow layer in the glasses. Run a skewer around the edges to swirl the layers slightly.

  • If desired, arrange star fruit slices, kiwi slices and berries on 4 wooden skewers to garnish each glass. Sprinkle with chia seeds, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
About 1 3/4 cups each
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 52.6g; dietary fiber 7.1g; sugars 38.1g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 9.2mg; vitamin a iu 696IU; vitamin c 36mg; folate 47.8mcg; calcium 294mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 62.6mg; potassium 760mg; sodium 102.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 dairy
