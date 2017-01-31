Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Arrange 6 tortilla halves on the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Top with 1 1/2 cups of the chicken mixture, then 1/2 cup cheese. Repeat with 3 more layers of tortillas and 2 more layers of the chicken mixture and cheese. Top the top layer of tortillas with the remaining 1/4 cup enchilada sauce and 1/2 cup cheese. Bake until edges are bubbling and cheese is starting to brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with cilantro and serve with lime wedges, if desired.