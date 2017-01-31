Banana Bread French Toast

Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2017

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon in a 4-cup measuring cup or mixing bowl.

  • Arrange 4 slices of banana bread in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Pour half of the egg mixture over the bread. Let soak for 1 minute, then turn the slices over and soak for 1 minute more.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the slices and cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining banana bread, egg mixture and butter.

  • To serve, top with walnuts, sliced banana and maple syrup, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice each
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 40.8g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 21.1g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 6.1g; cholesterol 151.9mg; vitamin a iu 498.1IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; folate 25.3mcg; calcium 102.7mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 17.4mg; potassium 250mg; sodium 311.1mg; added sugar 15g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 medium-fat protein
