Coconut Peanut Butter Balls

All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier coconutty peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper. Combine peanut butter (or almond butter or sunflower butter), coconut and maple syrup in a medium bowl. Roll the mixture into balls, using about 2 teaspoons for each. Place the balls on the prepared baking sheet. Freeze until firm, about 15 minutes.

  • Roll the balls in melted chocolate. Return to the freezer until the chocolate is set, about 15 minutes.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

Tip: To melt chocolate, microwave on Medium for 1 minute. Stir, then continue microwaving on Medium, stirring every 20 seconds, until melted. Or place chocolate in the top of a double boiler over hot, but not boiling, water. Stir until melted.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 ball
Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 4.8g; fat 10.7g; saturated fat 4.9g; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 4.1mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 12.7mg; potassium 53.9mg; sodium 37.7mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate
