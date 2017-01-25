Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Potato Skins
Guacamole & Toppings

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Tightly wrap sweet potatoes in foil and place on a baking sheet. Roast until very tender, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Carefully unwrap and set aside to cool.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out the flesh, leaving a 1/4-inch border (save the scooped-out flesh for another use). Place the sweet potato halves skin-side up on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. Bake until browned and crisp, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Cut each skin in half widthwise and return to the baking sheet, skin-side down. Sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon Cheddar. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, make the guacamole: Mash avocado in a medium bowl. Stir in lime juice, garlic and salt.

  • Top each sweet potato skin with guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 potato skins each
Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 9.7g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 2.6g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 7.2mg; vitamin a iu 6369.8IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; folate 25.6mcg; calcium 65.1mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 19mg; potassium 301.5mg; sodium 113.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 starch
