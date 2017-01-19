Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados

Rather than serving this easy mock shrimp ceviche with chips or tortillas, cut some carbs and pile the citrusy seafood in fresh avocado bowls for a fun and healthy presentation.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell.com, January 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon juice, lime juice and sugar in a medium nonreactive bowl and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add shrimp and refrigerate for 45 minutes.

  • Remove the shrimp from the bowl and discard liquid. Return the shrimp to the bowl and stir in cucumber, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, oil and salt.

  • Leaving the skin on, halve and pit the avocados. Top each avocado half with about 1/4 cup of the shrimp mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 avocado half, 1/4 cup ceviche
Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 12.3g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 2.4g; fat 17.2g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 53.6mg; vitamin a iu 269.7IU; vitamin c 24.6mg; folate 88.3mcg; calcium 36.9mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 44.2mg; potassium 626.2mg; sodium 136.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 fat, 1 lean protein
