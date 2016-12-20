Fig & Ricotta Toast
This easy toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
1 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
This easy toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.
1 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
I enjoyed this. It was easy to make and satisfying. I used dried figs as I was unable to find fresh ones. I did leave off the almonds, but will add them next time I make this.
Didn't care for it as written. And 1 teaspoon of almonds??? That's about 1 almond. Anyhow, I did change it up and have tried this with fresh sliced apples or fresh apricots instead of figs and NO SALT (not at all necessary). I used honey with the apricots and some cinnamon with the apples.
This was surprsingly satisfying and delicious. I used, dried figs, untoasted sliced almonds and the maldon salt suggested. The flavor combinations of the above were fantastic and I will definitely continue to make this.
Looks better than it tasted! I used dried figs. I will make it again with either fresh or dried, but not toast the almonds (browned flavor too strong for the delicate taste of the ricotta and figs) nor use the salt. Even though I used less sea salt than the recipe called for, it didn't do anything for the taste of the figs and took away from the flavor of our own honey.
Just had this this morning! I made it just as instructed and was super happy with it! What a fantastic combo of flavors :)
It was absolutely delicious. I didn’t need a full 1/4 c ricotta. I used 1/8 cup. Next time I make it I will use less honey too, as I used dried figs which were already really sweet! The salt flakes on top made all the difference!! Yum!
Didn't change anything. Ricotta is nearly flavourless and this is why we pump it up with other ingredients such as honey. Simple, delicious and healthy!
This was not good at all, odd combinations and will not make it again.