Fig & Ricotta Toast

This easy toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast bread. Top with ricotta cheese, figs and almonds. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with sea salt.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece of toast
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 32.1g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 16.1g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 19.2mg; vitamin a iu 309.2IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 35mcg; calcium 231.2mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 55.6mg; potassium 304.5mg; sodium 240.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1/2 fat, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
