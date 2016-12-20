Roasted Beet Hummus

This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10

  • Combine chickpeas, beets, tahini, oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin and salt in a food processor. Puree until very smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 2g; fat 9.5g; saturated fat 1.3g; vitamin a iu 18.7IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 35.7mcg; calcium 25.3mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 17.5mg; potassium 131.9mg; sodium 190.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
