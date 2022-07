I made a few substitutions and omissions, but this turned out fine. Unfortunately, I dislike smoked paprika, but had Hungarian hot paprika and substituted 1teaspoon instead. Spicy, but good. Didn't have molasses, so I substituted pure maple syrup instead. Also, I only had two medium-sized limes, so I used the zest and juice of those and that seemed like just enough citrus for this quantity of soup. FYI: This soup took me two hours to prepare. Would make this again. Yes!