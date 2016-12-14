Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp

The burst-in-your-mouth juicy sweetness of red grapefruit is a great partner for the slightly briny and chewy bite of cooked shrimp. In this healthy salad recipe, we use romaine lettuce and red cabbage, but a handful of peppery arugula or watercress would be a nice addition.

Robb Walsh
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

  • Working over a medium nonreactive bowl, suprême grapefruit (see Tips). Squeeze the membranes to extract any extra juice. Measure 3 tablespoons juice into a large nonreactive bowl; save the remaining juice for another use.

  • Whisk 1/4 cup oil into the large bowl along with vinegar, garlic, hot sauce, salt and pepper.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until pink and just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of the dressing.

  • To serve, toss lettuce, cabbage and onion with the remaining dressing in the large bowl. Divide among 4 plates. Top with the shrimp and the grapefruit segments. Season with pepper, if desired, and garnish with cilantro.

Tips

Tips: Be sure to use a nonreactive bowl--stainless-steel, enamel-coated or glass--when working with acidic food like grapefruit. Reactive vessels, such as aluminum and cast-iron, can impart off colors and/or flavors.

To suprême: Use this technique to get pretty, pith-free citrus sections every time. Cut a thin slice off the top and bottom of the fruit with a large sharp knife. Place on a cutting board. Remove the peel and white pith below, following the curve of the fruit as you go. Working over a bowl, switch to a small sharp knife and cut each segment from the surrounding membranes. Squeeze any extra juice from the membranes, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. shrimp & 2 1/2 cups salad each
Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 10.4g; fat 18.5g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 182.6mg; vitamin a iu 9502.7IU; vitamin c 59.9mg; folate 146.5mcg; calcium 131.9mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 68.2mg; potassium 780.3mg; sodium 469.8mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 2 1/2 lean meat, 3 1/2 fat
