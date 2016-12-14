Honey-Peanut Popcorn

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy snack recipe tosses together crunchy popcorn, salty peanuts and a touch of honey for the perfect sweet-salty snack to satisfy that afternoon, or evening, craving.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine popcorn and peanuts in a medium bowl. Whisk butter and honey in a small bowl and drizzle over the popcorn.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 cups
Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 6.7g; fat 12g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 10.2mg; vitamin a iu 165.3IU; folate 21.5mcg; calcium 11.5mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 60mg; potassium 173.6mg; sodium 60.8mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022