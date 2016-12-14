Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza

If you want to spark some joy in your house, give this pizza combo a try. Brussels sprouts, pepperoni, lemon zest and fontina cheese make this healthy pizza recipe anything but boring. Preshredded Brussels will speed up your prep time, but try to get pepperoni sliced fresh from the deli--it has better flavor and texture than the shelf-stable kind.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add Brussels sprouts, shallots, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until softened, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Roll out dough to the size of the baking sheet, then transfer to the baking sheet. Combine the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and garlic and brush over the dough. Top with the vegetables, cheese and pepperoni.

  • Bake the pizza until golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon zest.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/6 pizza each
Per Serving:
406 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 3.3g; fat 24g; saturated fat 7.3g; cholesterol 36.3mg; vitamin a iu 855.2IU; vitamin c 32.5mg; folate 37.4mcg; calcium 178.1mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 19mg; potassium 255.4mg; sodium 607.8mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 high fat meat, 2 fat
