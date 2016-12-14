Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza

I'm breaking a personal rule and reviewing a recipe I changed a lot. My reasoning: If you make a lot of changes, you haven't made the recipe. My excuse: It was clean-out-the-refrigerator time the night before we left on a holiday trip. I had Brussels sprouts, fontina and a name-brand pillow pack of reduced-fat turkey pepperoni (right, not gourmet fare but it worked). No shallots, so I used up half a red onion. I also had half of a yellow bell pepper left over from a previous pizza and cooked it with the Brussels sprouts and onion. In my own defense, I used my go-to pizza dough, EatingWell's Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough. (If you haven't tried THAT recipe, you should!) My husband and I were skeptical about Brussels sprouts on a pizza, but it was great. Don't leave off the lemon zest. It really put this pizza over the top. We will definitely make it again. It would be even better with shallots and really good pepperoni--maybe we'll try the correct ingredients next time!