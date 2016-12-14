Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe—cinnamon, allspice and cloves—may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017

40 mins
4 hrs
8

  • Combine salt, cinnamon, allspice, pepper and cloves in a small bowl. Rub the mixture all over beef.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the beef and cook until browned, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker.

  • Add onion and garlic to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add wine and tomatoes (with their juice); bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits and breaking up the tomatoes. Add the mixture to the slow cooker along with carrots and turnips.

  • Cover and cook on High for 4 hours or Low for 8 hours.

  • Remove the beef from the slow cooker and slice. Serve the beef with the sauce and vegetables, garnished with basil, if desired.

Active: 40 minutes Slow-cooker time: 4-8 hours

To make ahead: Refrigerate the browned beef (Steps 1-2) and tomato mixture (Step 3) separately for up to 1 day. Bring the tomato mixture to a boil before adding to the slow cooker.

Equipment: 5- to 6-quart slow cooker

3 oz. beef & 1 cup vegetables each
318 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 12.8g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 6.2g; fat 10.7g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 98.9mg; vitamin a iu 6776.9IU; vitamin c 17.4mg; folate 26.3mcg; calcium 69mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 36mg; potassium 697.7mg; sodium 538.4mg.
2 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
