Flank Steak Gyros with Quick Pickles

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Typically gyro meat cooks on a rotisserie for hours. For this fast and healthy gyro recipe, flank steak is brushed with seasoned oil and broiled. Not a pickling pro? No problem. You can get all the flavor and crunch in a fraction of the time by marinating thinly sliced vegetables in a hot vinegar mixture for a few minutes. Try them on burgers and other sandwiches too. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

    Advertisement

  • Combine 1 tablespoon oil, coriander, cumin, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Brush both sides of steak with the seasoned oil. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Toss onion with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl and scatter around the steak.

  • Broil, turning the steak and stirring the onion halfway through, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the steak registers 145 degrees F and the onion is charred, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine water, vinegar, sugar and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Add vegetables and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Slice the steak and drain the vegetables. Serve in pita bread with the charred onion and tzatziki.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 gyro each (3 oz. steak, 1/2 cup vegetables, 2 Tbsp. tzatziki)
Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 45.4g; dietary fiber 6.9g; sugars 5.4g; fat 17.6g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 75.3mg; vitamin a iu 40.3IU; vitamin c 14.7mg; folate 58.8mcg; calcium 96.2mg; iron 4.5mg; magnesium 84.8mg; potassium 722.4mg; sodium 750.6mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 veg, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022