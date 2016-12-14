Flank Steak Gyros with Quick Pickles
Typically gyro meat cooks on a rotisserie for hours. For this fast and healthy gyro recipe, flank steak is brushed with seasoned oil and broiled. Not a pickling pro? No problem. You can get all the flavor and crunch in a fraction of the time by marinating thinly sliced vegetables in a hot vinegar mixture for a few minutes. Try them on burgers and other sandwiches too. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 gyro each (3 oz. steak, 1/2 cup vegetables, 2 Tbsp. tzatziki)
Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 45.4g; dietary fiber 6.9g; sugars 5.4g; fat 17.6g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 75.3mg; vitamin a iu 40.3IU; vitamin c 14.7mg; folate 58.8mcg; calcium 96.2mg; iron 4.5mg; magnesium 84.8mg; potassium 722.4mg; sodium 750.6mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 veg, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat