Spiralized Apple Crisp

Use a spiralizer to skip the peeling and slicing in this easy apple crisp recipe. Plus the noodly texture of this gluten-free fruit dessert is a fun adaptation of traditional versions.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Filling
Topping

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inchbaking dish with cooking spray.

  • Using a spiral vegetable slicer or a vegetable peeler, cut apples into long, thick strands or strips. Toss with 3 tablespoons brown sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared dish.

  • Combine oats, almond meal, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Stir in butter. Crumble the mixture over the fruit.

  • Bake until the apples are soft,the filling is bubbling around the edges and the topping is golden brown, 50 to 55 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
Generous 1/2-cup each
Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 19.2g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 10.2mg; vitamin a iu 168.5IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 33mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 19.2mg; potassium 115.2mg; sodium 151.2mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch
