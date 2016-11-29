Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles

Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this Korean noodle recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
3

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 1 teaspoon bouillon paste and 1 teaspoon gochujang in each of three 1 1/2-pint canning jars. Layer 1/2 cup cabbage, 1/2 cup mushrooms, 1/4 cup kimchi, 3 ounces shrimp and 1/2 cup noodles in each jar. Top each with some radish slices, 1 teaspoon cilantro and 1 lime slice. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

  • To prepare one jar of noodles: Add 1 cup very hot water to a jar. Cover and shake to combine. Uncover and microwave on High in 1-minute increments until steaming hot, 2 to 3 minutes total. Let stand 5 minutes. Stir before eating.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 1. Refrigerate covered jars for up to 3 days.

Equipment: Three 1 1/2-pint wide-mouth canning jars

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 jar
Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 31.8g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 5g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 160.7mg; vitamin a iu 59.4IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 23mcg; calcium 86.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 46.2mg; potassium 408mg; sodium 925.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable

