Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this Korean noodle recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 1. Refrigerate covered jars for up to 3 days.
Equipment: Three 1 1/2-pint wide-mouth canning jars
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 jar
Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 31.8g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 5g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 160.7mg; vitamin a iu 59.4IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 23mcg; calcium 86.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 46.2mg; potassium 408mg; sodium 925.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable