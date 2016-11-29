Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread

Now everyone can enjoy the essential fall quick bread with this easy gluten-free recipe. Pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice add tons of flavor, but stir in pecans or chocolate chips to take it a step further!

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016

20 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
10

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk gluten-free flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Beat butter and brown sugar in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high until well combined, about 1 minute. Add eggs, one at a time, beating for 30 seconds after each addition. Add pumpkin, buttermilk and vanilla; beat until combined. Add the flour mixture and beat for 1 minute. Fold in pecans (or chocolate chips), if using. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Serving Size: 1 slice
233 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 42.1g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 22.7g; fat 6.6g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 49.9mg; vitamin a iu 4013.3IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 8.5mcg; calcium 99.4mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 10.4mg; potassium 109.1mg; sodium 281.2mg; added sugar 21g.
1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat, 1 starch

