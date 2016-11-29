Pecan Pie

Give classic pecan pie a healthy makeover--this recipe replaces some of the corn syrup and uses a whole-wheat flour crust for a delicious dessert. Top with whipped cream to make it extra-special.

Stacy Fraser
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • To prepare crust: Mix flour and salt in a large bowl or food processor. Cut in cold butter using a pastry blender, two knives or by pulsing in the food processor until the butter forms pebble-size pieces with the flour. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough is evenly moist (but not wet) and is just starting to clump together, being careful not to overmix. Pat the dough into a 5-inch disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days. Remove from the refrigerator about 15 minutes before rolling out.

  • Combine dates and boiling water in a small heatproof bowl or jar; let stand for at least 1 hour (or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days).

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Roll dough between sheets of parchment paper into a 12-inch circle. Peel off the top sheet and invert the dough into a 9-inch pie pan. Remove the second sheet, trim off any overhanging dough and crimp the edges with a fork or spoon. Prick the crust with a fork several times; line with parchment paper and add enough pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice to cover the bottom. Bake until the crust is barely golden brown on the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

  • To prepare filling: Meanwhile, pulse the dates and soaking water in a blender or mini food processor until a smooth paste forms. Transfer to a large bowl; whisk in eggs, corn syrup, melted butter and vanilla. Fold in pecans.

  • Pour the filling into the warm crust. Bake the pie until it's set around the edges and barely jiggles in the center when gently shaken, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool at least 2 hours before serving.

Tips

Equipment: 9-inch pie pan (not deep-dish), parchment paper, pie weights

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 22.8g; fat 21.7g; saturated fat 7.3g; cholesterol 80.2mg; vitamin a iu 393.4IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 18.5mcg; calcium 37.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 45.8mg; potassium 223.1mg; sodium 92.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 14g.
Exchanges:

4 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 starch
