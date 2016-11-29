To prepare crust: Mix flour and salt in a large bowl or food processor. Cut in cold butter using a pastry blender, two knives or by pulsing in the food processor until the butter forms pebble-size pieces with the flour. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough is evenly moist (but not wet) and is just starting to clump together, being careful not to overmix. Pat the dough into a 5-inch disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days. Remove from the refrigerator about 15 minutes before rolling out.