Pecan Pie
Give classic pecan pie a healthy makeover--this recipe replaces some of the corn syrup and uses a whole-wheat flour crust for a delicious dessert. Top with whipped cream to make it extra-special.
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 9-inch pie pan (not deep-dish), parchment paper, pie weights
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 slice
Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 22.8g; fat 21.7g; saturated fat 7.3g; cholesterol 80.2mg; vitamin a iu 393.4IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 18.5mcg; calcium 37.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 45.8mg; potassium 223.1mg; sodium 92.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 14g.
Exchanges:
4 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 starch