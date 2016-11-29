Gluten-Free Apple Pie

Turn classic apple crumb pie into a gluten-free-friendly dessert with this easy gluten-free flour crust. Serve the warm pie with vanilla ice cream for an extra-special treat.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Crust
Filling
Topping

Directions

  • To prepare crust: Combine 1 1/4 cups gluten-free flour blend and salt in a large bowl or food processor. Cut in 6 tablespoons butter using a pastry blender, two knives or by pulsing in the food processor until pebble-size pieces form. Add ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough is evenly moist (but not wet) and is just starting to clump together. Pat the dough into a 5-inch disk. Lightly flour a large sheet of plastic wrap and wrap the dough in it. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days. Remove from the refrigerator about 15 minutes before rolling out.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • To prepare filling: Combine apples, 1/2 cup brown sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon in a large bowl. Let stand for at least 10 minutes. Add cornstarch and toss to coat.

  • Unwrap the dough, keeping the plastic underneath. Lightly flour the dough and place another large piece of plastic wrap on top. Roll out the dough to a 12-inch round. Remove the top sheet and gently invert a 9-inch pie pan in the center of the dough. Slide your hand under the dough and quickly flip the dough into the pan. Remove the plastic. Trim and patch the dough so there is an even overhang all the way around. Patch any cracks with the extra dough. Fold the dough over so there is a double-thick crust around the edges and crimp. Mound the filling and accumulated juices into the crust.

  • Bake the pie for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare topping: Combine oats, gluten free flour blend, brown sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender, two knives or your fingers.

  • After 20 minutes, reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F. Sprinkle the topping over the pie and continue baking until the apples are soft and the topping is lightly browned, about 40 minutes more. Cool for at least 1 hour before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare dough (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Equipment: 9-inch pie pan (not deep-dish)

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 43.1g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 23.8g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 24.4mg; vitamin a iu 318.2IU; vitamin c 4.1mg; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 36.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 5.4mg; potassium 104.9mg; sodium 63.8mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 starch

