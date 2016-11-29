Gluten-Free Apple Pie

Unwrap the dough, keeping the plastic underneath. Lightly flour the dough and place another large piece of plastic wrap on top. Roll out the dough to a 12-inch round. Remove the top sheet and gently invert a 9-inch pie pan in the center of the dough. Slide your hand under the dough and quickly flip the dough into the pan. Remove the plastic. Trim and patch the dough so there is an even overhang all the way around. Patch any cracks with the extra dough. Fold the dough over so there is a double-thick crust around the edges and crimp. Mound the filling and accumulated juices into the crust.