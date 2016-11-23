Garlic Mashed Cauliflower

Whir cauliflower into a creamy low-carb substitute for mashed potatoes. This easy recipe gets a kick of flavor from garlic-infused olive oil, making it a dairy-free (and vegan) vegetable side dish.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2016

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 1 to 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add cauliflower; cover and cook until very tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and add garlic. Cook, stirring, until the garlic starts to brown around the edges, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer to a food processor along with the steamed cauliflower, salt and pepper. Process until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in sage. Drizzle with oil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup each
Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 7.6g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 2.7g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 8.3IU; vitamin c 69.1mg; folate 81.4mcg; calcium 36.2mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 22.5mg; potassium 434.5mg; sodium 333.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable

