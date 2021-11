This is a great recipe that everyone loved! I definitely recommend it but with a lot less work and cleanup. I used prepared bread crumbs, eliminating the use of a baking sheet and a food processor with all its components for two slices of bread. Also, I cut up the broccoli while raw, spread it in an ungreased glass baking dish, and microwaved for about two minutes, with no water, to soften not cook. Pot and steamer basket eliminated. I pretty much stuck to the rest of the script and will be making this again and again.