Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy vegan pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it’s combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this vegan pumpkin pie recipe.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2016

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
12 hrs
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • To prepare crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Pulse pecans in a food processor until finely ground. Add oat flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt and pulse until combined. With the motor running, drizzle in 1/4 cup coconut oil and maple syrup; blend until the mixture looks like crumbly dough. Transfer to a 9-inch glass or ceramic deep-dish pie pan and press evenly into the bottom and almost all the way up the sides.

  • Bake the crust until set but not browned, 12 to 14 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F.

  • To prepare filling: Drain chickpeas, measuring 1/2 cup of the bean liquid (aquafaba) into a mixing bowl. (Save the chickpeas for another use.) Beat with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes. Add sugar and continue beating on high until shiny and glossy, about 1 minute more.

  • Whisk pumpkin, coconut oil, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt in a large bowl. Gently fold in the whipped aquafaba. Pour the mixture into the crust.

  • Bake the pie until the outer edges of the filling are set and the crust is lightly browned, 35 to 45 minutes. It will seem like the filling is not fully cooked, but it will set up as it cools. Let cool on a wire rack for 1 hour, then refrigerate overnight.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oat flour that is labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 21.5g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 11g; fat 19.1g; saturated fat 8.1g; vitamin a iu 6625.9IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 11.1mcg; calcium 32.5mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 40.7mg; potassium 7.8mg; sodium 121.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:

3 1/3 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable

Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ally Sorrells
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2019
Perfect for a vegan Thanksgiving! Your non-vegan guests won't even know the difference. Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/05/2021