Vegan Pumpkin Pie
This easy vegan pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it’s combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this vegan pumpkin pie recipe.
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2016
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oat flour that is labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 21.5g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 11g; fat 19.1g; saturated fat 8.1g; vitamin a iu 6625.9IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 11.1mcg; calcium 32.5mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 40.7mg; potassium 7.8mg; sodium 121.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:
3 1/3 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable