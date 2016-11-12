Gluten-Free Cornbread Stuffing

Sage and sausage add a burst of flavor to this healthy side dish. Plus, you'll omit a couple dishes from Thanksgiving cleanup--this gluten-free dressing recipe uses just one skillet.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2016

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F.

  • Spread cornbread on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until dry to the touch, about 30 minutes. Let cool.

  • Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

  • Cook sausage in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, stirring and breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add onion, celery and garlic and cook until softened and translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Add the cornbread, sage and pepper to the skillet and gently toss to combine. Pour broth over the mixture. Cover with foil.

  • Bake the stuffing until steaming hot, about 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking until lightly crisped on top, about 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 16.9g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 3.1g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 27mg; vitamin a iu 203.2IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 12.7mcg; calcium 89.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 22.6mg; potassium 201.3mg; sodium 330.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable

© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/23/2021