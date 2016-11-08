Gluten-Free Green Bean Casserole
Turn a classic holiday side dish gluten-free with a healthy version of cream of mushroom soup and a homemade crispy onion topping. No one will even know it's wheat-free!
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2016
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 13.3g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 5.4g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 2.1mg; vitamin a iu 593.5IU; vitamin c 10.3mg; folate 38.8mcg; calcium 86.6mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 28.1mg; potassium 405mg; sodium 317.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat