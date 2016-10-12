Winter Salad with Halloumi "Croutons"

Halloumi, a firm Greek cheese, softens but doesn't completely melt when heated. In this healthy recipe, halloumi is cubed, marinated and broiled, turning it into crouton-like bites to top this hearty vegetarian main-dish salad.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

45 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in center and upper third of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F.

  • Combine 1 tablespoon oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, oregano and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Add halloumi and stir to coat; set aside.

  • Toss potatoes and green beans with 1 tablespoon oil, 1/8 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in a single layer. Roast on the center rack for 10 minutes. Scatter tomatoes over the vegetables and continue roasting until the potatoes are tender and the tomatoes are wilted, 5 to 10 minutes more. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Turn the broiler to high. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the reserved halloumi to the baking sheet (reserve the marinade). Broil, stirring once, until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and garlic in a small saucepan over medium heat until the garlic begins to sizzle, then cook for 15 seconds. Remove from heat and whisk in vinegar, the reserved marinade and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.

  • Add escarole to the vegetables and gently toss with the warm dressing to combine. Serve topped with the halloumi and hazelnuts.

Tips

Tips: Semi-firm, brined halloumi cheese is great for cooking because it holds its shape when heated. It can be salty, though--some have up to 900 mg of sodium per ounce. Pick one with closer to 300 mg per ounce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 3/4 cups each
Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 32.3g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 6.7g; fat 27.2g; saturated fat 7.5g; cholesterol 20.3mg; vitamin a iu 3321.4IU; vitamin c 40.8mg; folate 208.8mcg; calcium 116.8mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 80.9mg; potassium 1237.6mg; sodium 497.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 1/2 vegetable, 1 high-fat meat, 3 1/2 fat
