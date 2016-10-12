Cheese Fondue with Fennel & Tomatoes

The alpine cheeses in this healthy cheese fondue recipe by Laura Werlin are known for melting smoothly, which is key in a fondue. Adding vegetables brings texture and bonus nutrition, while complementing the buttery nuttiness of each cheese. To serve 12, plan to offer 6 cups of cut-up vegetables for dipping, such as steamed broccoli and cauliflower florets or strips of raw fennel and red bell pepper.

Laura Werlin
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

30 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a fondue pot (or small slow cooker) with very hot water and set aside to warm.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add fennel and onion and cook, stirring often, until translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until any liquid evaporates, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Combine both cheeses, flour, fennel seeds and cayenne in a medium bowl.

  • Heat wine in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat until hot, but not boiling. Add the cheese mixture a handful at a time, stirring until melted before adding more. Remove from heat and stir in the vegetable mixture.

  • Drain and dry the fondue pot (or slow cooker). Pour in the fondue and keep warm over a low flame (or on the warm setting) to serve. Stir in a teaspoon or two of flour if your fondue starts to separate.

Tips

Equipment: Fondue pot or small slow cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/3 cup fondue each
Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 6.3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 13g; saturated fat 7.1g; cholesterol 37.3mg; vitamin a iu 536.3IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 13.1mcg; calcium 346.1mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 18.9mg; potassium 142.8mg; sodium 175.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 high-fat meat, 1/2 fat
