Cheese Fondue with Fennel & Tomatoes
The alpine cheeses in this healthy cheese fondue recipe by Laura Werlin are known for melting smoothly, which is key in a fondue. Adding vegetables brings texture and bonus nutrition, while complementing the buttery nuttiness of each cheese. To serve 12, plan to offer 6 cups of cut-up vegetables for dipping, such as steamed broccoli and cauliflower florets or strips of raw fennel and red bell pepper.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Fondue pot or small slow cooker
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/3 cup fondue each
Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 6.3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 13g; saturated fat 7.1g; cholesterol 37.3mg; vitamin a iu 536.3IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 13.1mcg; calcium 346.1mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 18.9mg; potassium 142.8mg; sodium 175.3mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 high-fat meat, 1/2 fat