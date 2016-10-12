Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Dried Cherries & Pecans

Ok... I made a few of changes to this recipe (mostly trying to use what I had on hand), but I really liked it (and I think I still got the gist of the recipe) . I swapped Aleppo pepper for cayenne (used 1/4 tsp) and instead of dried sour cherries, I soaked currants in balsamic vinegar then reduced them down until there wasn't much liquid left. Also- I swapped the nuts for chopped toasted hazlenuts. (I would toast the walnuts or pecans) The flavor was great! Sometimes it's really hard to figure out what to do with sweet potatoes :)