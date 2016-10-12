Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Dried Cherries & Pecans

Dried cherries and nuts give this healthy sweet potato side dish recipe a traditional feel. The addition of some bacon for lushness and Aleppo pepper for a little bite really kicks things up.

Marcus Samuelsson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

40 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Halve sweet potatoes lengthwise, then cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Heat 1 tablespoon each oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the sweet potatoes and cook, turning once, until starting to brown in spots, 2 to 4 minutes total. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, turning frequently, until tender, 3 to 5 minutes more. Transfer to a large bowl; cover to keep warm. Repeat with 1 tablespoon oil and the remaining butter and sweet potatoes. Transfer to the bowl and keep covered.

  • Meanwhile, combine honey, tamari, Aleppo pepper, turmeric, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and bacon to the pan and cook over medium-low heat, stirring often, until the bacon is crispy, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the honey mixture and simmer, stirring, for 30 seconds. Remove from heat.

  • Return the sweet potatoes to the pan along with cherries and nuts; toss to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tips

Tips: Named for the Syrian town, crushed dried Aleppo pepper has a moderate heat with a hint of fruity tang. Use it as you would other crushed chile peppers. Find it in specialty markets and from online spice purveyors.

2/3 cup each
172 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 18.5g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 7.8g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 9.4mg; vitamin a iu 13467IU; vitamin c 13.6mg; folate 4.9mcg; calcium 29.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 21.9mg; potassium 351.5mg; sodium 145.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
exchanges: 1 starch, 2 fat
