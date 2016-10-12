Caramelized Onion & Apple Stuffing

Caramelized onions are a sweet and savory addition to this healthy stuffing recipe. Choose an apple that becomes tender yet holds its shape when cooked—try Jonagold or Cortland.

Summer Miller
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

1 hr 45 mins
12

Ingredients

Caramelized Onions
Stuffing

Directions

  • To prepare onions: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sliced onions, 2 teaspoons thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Add wine and cook, stirring occasionally and reducing heat if necessary, until the onions are deep golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes more. Add vinegar, increase heat to high and cook, scraping up the browned bits, until the vinegar evaporates, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • To prepare stuffing: Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Toss bread with oil and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring once, until crispy, about 15 minutes. Add to the bowl with the onions.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 400 degrees .

  • Heat butter in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery and diced onion; cook, stirring, until the onion starts to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add apples, sage, thyme and salt. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples start to soften, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the onions and bread. Add broth and gently stir until well combined. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Cover with foil.

  • Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until the top is crispy, about 15 minutes more.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate caramelized onions (Step 1) for up to 1 week. Prepare stuffing (Steps 2-5) and refrigerate for up to 1 day; let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup each
Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 26.6g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 8g; fat 10.9g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 5.1mg; vitamin a iu 185.5IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 45.4mcg; calcium 66.3mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 40.6mg; potassium 278.2mg; sodium 286.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 2 fat
