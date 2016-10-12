Caramelized Onion & Apple Stuffing
Caramelized onions are a sweet and savory addition to this healthy stuffing recipe. Choose an apple that becomes tender yet holds its shape when cooked—try Jonagold or Cortland.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate caramelized onions (Step 1) for up to 1 week. Prepare stuffing (Steps 2-5) and refrigerate for up to 1 day; let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before baking.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup each
Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 26.6g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 8g; fat 10.9g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 5.1mg; vitamin a iu 185.5IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 45.4mcg; calcium 66.3mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 40.6mg; potassium 278.2mg; sodium 286.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit, 2 fat