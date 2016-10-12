Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

9 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains six grams of fiber—almost a quarter of your daily quota.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • To make the hot cereal dry mix: Combine oats, wheat and/or barley flakes, quinoa, dried fruit, seeds, cinnamon and salt in an airtight container.

    Advertisement

  • To make 1 serving of hot cereal: Combine 1/3 cup Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix with 1 1/4 cups water (or milk) in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, partially cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 12 to 15 minutes. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir in a sweetener of your choice and top with nuts and/or more dried fruit, if desired. Makes 1 cup.

Tips

To make ahead: Store airtight for up to 1 month.

Tips: Rolled barley and wheat flakes are steamed, dried and rolled-flat whole grains. They can be cooked to make a hot cereal and used in place of rolled oats in most recipes. They're usually near other whole-grain cereals.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/3 cup dry mix
Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 35.5g; dietary fiber 6.1g; sugars 8.2g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 6.4IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 36.6mcg; calcium 59.1mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 91.3mg; potassium 247.4mg; sodium 148.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/20/2022