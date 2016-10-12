Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix
Make your own hot cereal mix with this healthy recipe. Keep it on hand and just cook up the amount you need when you're ready for a hot breakfast. One serving of the warm cereal contains six grams of fiber—almost a quarter of your daily quota.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store airtight for up to 1 month.
Tips: Rolled barley and wheat flakes are steamed, dried and rolled-flat whole grains. They can be cooked to make a hot cereal and used in place of rolled oats in most recipes. They're usually near other whole-grain cereals.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 fat