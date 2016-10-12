Apple, Fig & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Salad dressing made from sweet and mellow white balsamic vinegar balances out the assertive greens and Brussels sprouts in this healthy winter salad. If you have one handy, a small mandoline makes it easy to slice the Brussels and apple. To make it a dinner salad, top with shrimp or chicken.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, mustard, shallot, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk in oil until well combined.

  • Combine kale (and/or frisée), endive, Brussels sprouts, apple and walnuts in a large bowl. Drizzle with the dressing and toss to coat. Add a generous grinding of pepper. Top with figs, pomegranate seeds and dried cranberries.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate dressing (Step 1) and salad (Step 2) separately for up to 4 hours; toss together just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups each
Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 15g; fat 17.2g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 2788.2IU; vitamin c 46.6mg; folate 71.7mcg; calcium 77.4mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 41.5mg; potassium 434.3mg; sodium 173.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 fat
