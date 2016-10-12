Apple, Fig & Brussels Sprouts Salad
Salad dressing made from sweet and mellow white balsamic vinegar balances out the assertive greens and Brussels sprouts in this healthy winter salad. If you have one handy, a small mandoline makes it easy to slice the Brussels and apple. To make it a dinner salad, top with shrimp or chicken.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate dressing (Step 1) and salad (Step 2) separately for up to 4 hours; toss together just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2 cups each
Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 15g; fat 17.2g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 2788.2IU; vitamin c 46.6mg; folate 71.7mcg; calcium 77.4mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 41.5mg; potassium 434.3mg; sodium 173.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:
1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 fat