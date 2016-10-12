Green Beans with Parmesan-Garlic Breadcrumbs

In this easy green bean recipe, browning the butter before tossing it with the breadcrumbs produces a nice nutty flavor. Serve this green bean dish as a healthy alternative to green bean casserole or as an easy side with steak, chicken or fish.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

20 mins
6

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add green beans, cover and steam until tender-crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.

  • Meanwhile, heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook, swirling often, until starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until the butter is nutty brown, about 30 seconds more. Stir in breadcrumbs and cook, stirring, until crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Toss the breadcrumbs with the green beans. Top with cheese.

2/3 cup each
108 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 2.8g; fat 6.9g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 17.4mg; vitamin a iu 724.3IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; folate 28.9mcg; calcium 67mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 26.7mg; potassium 192.6mg; sodium 186.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
