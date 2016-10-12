Sesame-Ginger Marinated Vegetables

Crisp vegetables get Asian flair in this easy marinated vegetable recipe. We use green beans, carrots and broccoli, but feel free to use 4 cups of whatever vegetables you have on hand. Serve as an appetizer or on top of your next bowl of ramen.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook green beans, carrots and broccoli in a small pot of boiling water until crisp-tender, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain, pat dry and transfer to a medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, tamari (or soy sauce), scallion and ginger together in a small saucepan and heat until steaming. Pour the marinade over the vegetables, stirring to coat.

  • Cover and refrigerate, stirring occasionally, for at least 2 hours and up to 5 days. (The green beans and broccoli will start to discolor after several hours of marinating, but will still taste yummy.)

Tips

To make ahead: Marinate vegetables for up to 5 days.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 4.7g; dietary fiber 186g; sugars 1.6g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 5084IU; vitamin c 18.4mg; folate 22.2mcg; calcium 23.7mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 12.3mg; potassium 160.9mg; sodium 73.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022