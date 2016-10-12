Sesame-Ginger Marinated Vegetables
Crisp vegetables get Asian flair in this easy marinated vegetable recipe. We use green beans, carrots and broccoli, but feel free to use 4 cups of whatever vegetables you have on hand. Serve as an appetizer or on top of your next bowl of ramen.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Marinate vegetables for up to 5 days.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 4.7g; dietary fiber 186g; sugars 1.6g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 5084IU; vitamin c 18.4mg; folate 22.2mcg; calcium 23.7mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 12.3mg; potassium 160.9mg; sodium 73.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1 fat