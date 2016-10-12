Socca

Socca (pronounced SO-kah) is a thin chickpea crêpe popular in Italian and French towns along the Ligurian Sea (it's called farinata in Italy). Though it's typically cooked in a woodburning oven in a copper pan, this easy recipe gets you close to the same results in your home kitchen. You can eat it unadorned or use it as a sort of pizza crust and garnish it with your favorite toppings.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

1 hr
4

  • Whisk flour, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add water; whisk until smooth. Let rest while the oven preheats or refrigerate for up to 1 day.

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Place a 12-inch cast-iron skillet on the lower rack. Preheat to 450 degrees F for 30 minutes.

  • When the oven is preheated, carefully remove the hot pan and swirl in 1 tablespoon oil. Whisk the batter, pour it into the pan and swirl to coat.

  • Bake until the bottom is browned and the edges are crispy, 16 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and, using a pastry brush, brush the socca with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

  • Turn the broiler to high. Broil the socca on the upper rack until browned in spots, 1 to 3 minutes. Cut into wedges. Serve hot.

To make ahead: Refrigerate socca batter (Step 1) for up to 1 day.

Tips: Chickpea flour made from ground dried chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans), is a gluten-free flour used in many traditional Middle Eastern recipes. Look for it in natural-foods stores and/or in well-stocked supermarkets in the gluten-free section. Once opened, store airtight in the freezer.

1 slice each
152 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 13.4g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 2.5g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 10.2IU; folate 100.5mcg; calcium 12.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 39mg; potassium 197.1mg; sodium 307.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1 1/2 fat
