Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

This was delicious! It looks very impressive and the flavor combinations are unique - add that to the fact that it is incredibly easy!!! Perfect for summer. I could not find Meyer lemons so I followed the note and added orange juice. I accidentally used my white onion for another recipe and had to use yellow... still good! Watching my weight and used cauliflower gnocchi instead - boiled for 2 minuted and then followed the recipe for the rest. If I was having company, I would do the regular gnocchi as the presentation would look better, but no flavor was lost using the cauliflower gnocchi. This is a keeper!