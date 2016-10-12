Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tips: Sunny yellow Meyer lemons have a distinctive sweet-tart floral taste. Find them in late winter and early spring in well-stocked markets. You can substitute for the juice with 2 parts lemon juice and 1 part orange juice.
Organic lemons are less likely to have traces of fungicides commonly used on citrus. So choose organic when cooking with lemon peel and zest.
Nutrition Facts
3 starch, 3 1/2 vegetable, 3 fat