Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

35 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Slice and seed 1 lemon. Toss in a large bowl with Brussels sprouts, gnocchi, shallots, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Roast, stirring once or twice, until the gnocchi are plump and the Brussels sprouts are tender, 18 to 20 minutes.

  • Squeeze juice from the remaining lemon. Return the gnocchi mixture to the bowl and toss with sun-dried tomatoes, the lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt.

Tips: Sunny yellow Meyer lemons have a distinctive sweet-tart floral taste. Find them in late winter and early spring in well-stocked markets. You can substitute for the juice with 2 parts lemon juice and 1 part orange juice.

Organic lemons are less likely to have traces of fungicides commonly used on citrus. So choose organic when cooking with lemon peel and zest.

424 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 64.5g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 6.3g; fat 15.8g; saturated fat 2.2g; vitamin a iu 862IU; vitamin c 108.8mg; folate 80.5mcg; calcium 68.2mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 38.8mg; potassium 676.5mg; sodium 550.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
3 starch, 3 1/2 vegetable, 3 fat
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/28/2023