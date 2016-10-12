Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho

Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically takes hours to make, but this healthy pho recipe gets tons of flavor from cooking the aromatics and spices before adding the broth. Serve with hoisin, Sriracha and lime wedges.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016

30 mins
4

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and ginger; cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add star anise, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, coriander and fennel seeds; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add stock (or broth), water and fish sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer, cover and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse well with cold water. Divide among 4 large soup bowls.

  • Carefully pour the broth through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl (discard solids). Return the broth to the pot and bring to a boil. Add cabbage, cover and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in beef and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Divide the cabbage, beef and broth among the bowls. Top with bean sprouts, mint and/or basil and jalapeño.

Tips

Tips: Star anise--named for its star-shaped pods that come from a small ever­green tree native to China--lends a licorice-like flavor to many Asian dishes. Look for it with bulk spices in natural-foods stores or at Asian markets.

about 2 3/4 cups each
311 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 32.8g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 3.7g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 44.4mg; vitamin a iu 1413.8IU; vitamin c 26.1mg; folate 90.8mcg; calcium 83.5mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 45.1mg; potassium 726.8mg; sodium 867.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
