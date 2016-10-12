Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically takes hours to make, but this healthy pho recipe gets tons of flavor from cooking the aromatics and spices before adding the broth. Serve with hoisin, Sriracha and lime wedges.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tips: Star anise--named for its star-shaped pods that come from a small evergreen tree native to China--lends a licorice-like flavor to many Asian dishes. Look for it with bulk spices in natural-foods stores or at Asian markets.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2 3/4 cups each
Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 32.8g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 3.7g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 44.4mg; vitamin a iu 1413.8IU; vitamin c 26.1mg; folate 90.8mcg; calcium 83.5mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 45.1mg; potassium 726.8mg; sodium 867.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat