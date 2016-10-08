Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie
Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
What Type of Apple Should I Use for the Smoothie?
You can use any variety of apples that you have on hand. Sweet and crisp apples like Fuji, Gala and Honeycrisp would work well here, but you can also use Granny Smith for its sharp, tart flavor. Read more about apple varieties and how to choose the perfect apple for recipes.
Should I Peel the Apple for the Smoothie?
There's no need to peel the apple for this recipe - simply remove the core and seeds. The whole fruit, peel and all, is nutritious and includes fiber that will help you keep satisfied. Read more about the health benefits of apples.
Can I Swap in a Different Nut Butter?
Of course! Make sure you use a nut butter labeled "natural" and confirm that the ingredients are just nuts and salt (or no salt).
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
1 fruit, 2 high-fat protein, 1 fat