Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

I made the recipe almost as-is using a Granny Smith apple and omitting the honey as my peanut butter is sweetened. I made it in a Vitamix, so it came out very smooth. Loved the taste -- like an apple pie is a good description. I like my smoothies as meal replacements, so I'm going to used this recipe as a base for something with a bit more protein and nutrition -- thinking silken tofu or yogurt and maybe some spinach. At the very least, I'm adding chia seeds when I make it again tomorrow morning!