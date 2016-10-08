Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

10 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com October 2016; updated November 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Type of Apple Should I Use for the Smoothie?

You can use any variety of apples that you have on hand. Sweet and crisp apples like Fuji, Gala and Honeycrisp would work well here, but you can also use Granny Smith for its sharp, tart flavor. Read more about apple varieties and how to choose the perfect apple for recipes.

Should I Peel the Apple for the Smoothie?

There's no need to peel the apple for this recipe - simply remove the core and seeds. The whole fruit, peel and all, is nutritious and includes fiber that will help you keep satisfied. Read more about the health benefits of apples.

Can I Swap in a Different Nut Butter?

Of course! Make sure you use a nut butter labeled "natural" and confirm that the ingredients are just nuts and salt (or no salt).

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine almond milk, apple, peanut butter, honey (if using), vanilla, cinnamon and ice cubes in a blender. Puree until smooth.

    Advertisement

Equipment

Blender

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 14.9g; fat 18.7g; saturated fat 2.5g; vitamin a iu 522.1IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; calcium 466.1mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 7mg; potassium 163.7mg; sodium 278mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 2 high-fat protein, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/18/2022