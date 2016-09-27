Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice
Regular fried rice gets a protein boost when rice is swapped for quinoa in this healthy dinner recipe. Feel free to use any vegetables you have on hand—broccoli, green beans and mushrooms are all good options in this quinoa fried rice. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2016
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 1/4 cups each
Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 27.4g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 3.7g; fat 20.5g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 168.5mg; vitamin a iu 3698.7IU; vitamin c 34.6mg; folate 87.2mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 93mg; potassium 523.1mg; sodium 644.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
3 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable