Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice

Rating: 5 stars This was good! Added some sugar snap peas white onions and Portobello shrooms since I was out of red peppers. Next time I'll be easy on the soy sauce although I did use low sodium! Makes a difference when you use quinoa made with chicken broth!

Rating: 5 stars This was a hit even my kids loved it!!! I used gluten free soy sauce since I had it on hand and a teaspoon of oyster sauce. I had TONS of leftiver bbq chicken that needed life. Didn't have scallions but I sauteed some shallots instead and added one slice of chopped bacon with some broccoli and I roasted my red peppers first. Also I didn't have any peas so I subbed edamame. I topped mine with siracha. This is going to be a weekly meal I think!

Rating: 5 stars This was surprisingly fantastic. The kids loved it which sways my ratings big time. I didn't have chicken on me so I swapped out tofu. The basic taste was very authentic so you could add and change out any of the veggies. I will definitely make this again. I was very pleased

Rating: 5 stars Beautiful!!! just some tips: -Cut the carrot in smaller pieces so that it cooks faster -When cooking the quinoa I measured 1 cup of water and 1 of quinoa as opposed to the 2/1 ratio. -I added mushrooms and they go really well with the other veggies. This is a delicious recipe I highly recommend it!;)

Rating: 5 stars Made this today and loved it.