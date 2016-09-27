Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Regular fried rice gets a protein boost when rice is swapped for quinoa in this healthy dinner recipe. Feel free to use any vegetables you have on hand—broccoli, green beans and mushrooms are all good options in this quinoa fried rice. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2016

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large flat-bottom carbon-steel wok or large heavy skillet over high heat. Add eggs and cook, without stirring, until fully cooked on one side, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until just cooked through, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pan along with scallions, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until the scallions have softened, about 30 seconds. Add chicken and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add bell pepper, carrot and peas; cook, stirring, until just tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer everything to a large plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan; add quinoa and stir until hot, 1 to 2 minutes. As you stir, pull the quinoa from the bottom to the top so it all gets coated with oil and evenly cooked.

  • Return the chicken, vegetables and eggs to the pan. Add tamari (or soy sauce) and stir until well combined. Serve drizzled with sesame oil (if using).

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Serving Size: 1 1/4 cups each
Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 27.4g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 3.7g; fat 20.5g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 168.5mg; vitamin a iu 3698.7IU; vitamin c 34.6mg; folate 87.2mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 93mg; potassium 523.1mg; sodium 644.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
3 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable

AkikoGurrl
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2019
This was good! Added some sugar snap peas white onions and Portobello shrooms since I was out of red peppers. Next time I'll be easy on the soy sauce although I did use low sodium! Makes a difference when you use quinoa made with chicken broth! Read More
Crysten Scarpinato
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2017
This was a hit even my kids loved it!!! I used gluten free soy sauce since I had it on hand and a teaspoon of oyster sauce. I had TONS of leftiver bbq chicken that needed life. Didn't have scallions but I sauteed some shallots instead and added one slice of chopped bacon with some broccoli and I roasted my red peppers first. Also I didn't have any peas so I subbed edamame. I topped mine with siracha. This is going to be a weekly meal I think! Read More
Jackstng
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2017
This was surprisingly fantastic. The kids loved it which sways my ratings big time. I didn't have chicken on me so I swapped out tofu. The basic taste was very authentic so you could add and change out any of the veggies. I will definitely make this again. I was very pleased Read More
Carolina Herrera
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2018
Beautiful!!! just some tips: -Cut the carrot in smaller pieces so that it cooks faster -When cooking the quinoa I measured 1 cup of water and 1 of quinoa as opposed to the 2/1 ratio. -I added mushrooms and they go really well with the other veggies. This is a delicious recipe I highly recommend it!;) Read More
Adel Dumbuya
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2017
Made this today and loved it. Read More
Nicole W
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2020
Yummy and easy! I wanted a bit more flavour I think next time I might add sweet chili sauce or some red pepper flakes. Would make again! Read More
