Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein

Swap regular noodles for veggie noodles in this low-calorie, healthy spaghetti squash recipe. For a fun presentation, serve the lo mein in the hollowed-out spaghetti squash boat. If you like it hot, serve with extra Sriracha.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2016

30 mins
4

Directions

  • Place squash cut-side down in a microwave-safe dish; add 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, uncovered, on High until the flesh is tender, about 10 minutes. (Alternatively, place squash halves cut-side down on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in a 400 degrees F oven until the squash is tender, 40 to 50 minutes.) When the squash is cool enough to handle, scrape out the flesh into a medium bowl.

  • Meanwhile, combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice wine (or sherry), Sriracha (if using), honey (or sugar) in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallions, garlic and ginger; cook for 15 seconds. Add carrot, bell pepper and snow peas and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Add the squash and sauce to the vegetables and toss to coat. Cook until heated through, about 1 minute more.

Tips

Tip: Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking to flavor sauces, marinades and stir-fries. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets. In a pinch, dry sherry is a good substitute.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

about 1 1/2 cups each
119 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 18.9g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 8.8g; fat 4g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 4663.9IU; vitamin c 69.7mg; folate 52.9mcg; calcium 62mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 32mg; potassium 401.1mg; sodium 552.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
3 vegetable, 1/2 fat
