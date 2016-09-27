Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing

Asparagus and bacon are wrapped around spiced chicken tenders in this quick and healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a green salad tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette or make extra cucumber-ranch dressing and use it for your salad too.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2016

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in center and top thirds of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Combine chili powder, brown sugar, cumin and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with the spice mixture. Place the chicken on the prepared baking sheet. Place 2 asparagus spears on each chicken tender and wrap with 1/2 slice of bacon to hold everything together.

  • Bake the chicken on the center rack for 5 minutes. Turn the broiler to high and move the chicken to the top rack. Broil, watching carefully, until the bacon is lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, peel cucumber, halve it lengthwise and scrape out the seeds. Grate the cucumber on the large holes of a box grater. Combine in a small bowl with yogurt, buttermilk, mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, dill, garlic powder, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve the chicken tenders with the dressing.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate dressing (Step 4) for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 chicken tenders & 3 Tbsp. dressing each
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 6.7g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4.1g; fat 9.3g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 60.2mg; vitamin a iu 879IU; vitamin c 6mg; folate 42.1mcg; calcium 57.5mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 35.4mg; potassium 405.8mg; sodium 469.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein
