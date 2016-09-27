Noodle Bowl with Rainbow Veggies & Peanut Sauce

5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

With tons of colorful vegetables, sesame rice noodles and a healthy peanut sauce, this noodle bowl is a hit with adults and kids alike. Assemble the bowls before serving or let everyone make their own. Serve with Sriracha hot sauce, if desired.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2016

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Noodle Bowl
Peanut Sauce

Directions

  • To prepare noodle bowl: Prepare noodles according to package directions. Rinse well with cold water. Toss with sesame oil.

    Advertisement

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large pot. Place a medium bowl of ice water next to the stove. Cook asparagus in the boiling water for 30 seconds, then transfer to the ice water. Drain well, pat dry and cut into 2-inch pieces.

  • Combine cabbage, basil, mint and rice vinegar in a medium bowl.

  • Divide the noodles among 4 bowls. Top each bowl with 1/2 cup of the cabbage mixture, some asparagus, carrot, beet and red and yellow bell pepper.

  • To prepare sauce: Whisk peanut butter, tamari (or soy sauce), water, rice vinegar, honey, garlic and crushed red pepper (if using) in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle 1/4 cup sauce over each bowl.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate sauce for up to 2 days.

Tips: Bean Thread Noodles: Look for bean thread noodles, sometimes labeled vermicelli, mung bean or cellophane noodles, in the Asian section of large supermarkets or at an Asian market.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup noodles, 2 cups vegetables & 1/4 cup peanut sauce each
Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 51g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 12.9g; fat 19.9g; saturated fat 3.1g; vitamin a iu 7005IU; vitamin c 102.2mg; folate 213.5mcg; calcium 67.6mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 42.8mg; potassium 625.7mg; sodium 713.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 vegetables, 4 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 04/06/2022