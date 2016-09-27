Noodle Bowl with Rainbow Veggies & Peanut Sauce

Very satisfing!! I made this recipe with napa cabbage, and tamari. I juliened the bell peppers, snapped the tough ends off the asparagus, sliced up some store bought/cooked baby beets, and shredded the cabbage ahead of time and put them in their own ziplock bags. I also made the sauce ahead and refrigerated it. Store-bought shredded carrots make for faster prep. When I needed a serving, I boiled the noodles (chopped mint and basil while boiling - put cabbage and rice vinegar in bowl with herbs) , scooped noodles out, then blanched the asparagus in the same water. Slice asparagus and juliened peppers together to make it quick. Throw ingredients together and DONE. 10 minutes.