Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers and spices come together magically in this healthy chicken quinoa bowl recipe. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and a glass of cold Italian white wine.

Carolyn Casner

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position a rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and place on the prepared baking sheet. Broil, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part reads 165 degrees F, 14 to 18 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and slice or shred.

  • Meanwhile, place peppers, almonds, 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, paprika, cumin and crushed red pepper (if using) in a mini food processor. Puree until fairly smooth.

  • Combine quinoa, olives, red onion and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl.

  • To serve, divide the quinoa mixture among 4 bowls and top with equal amounts of cucumber, the chicken and the red pepper sauce. Sprinkle with feta and parsley.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare chicken (Step 2), red pepper sauce (Step 3) and quinoa (Step 4); refrigerate in separate containers. Assemble just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken, 1/2 cup quinoa & 1/4 cup sauce each
Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 31.2g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 2.5g; fat 26.9g; saturated fat 4.5g; cholesterol 91.1mg; vitamin a iu 1158IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 62.5mcg; calcium 113.1mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 118.7mg; potassium 685.7mg; sodium 683.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean protein, 4 fat
