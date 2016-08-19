Roasted Chicken with Pan Gravy

Let chicken stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Thoroughly pat dry with paper towels, inside and out. Gently separate the skin from the meat and season under the skin and inside the cavity with salt and pepper. Tie the legs together with kitchen string, mostly closing the cavity opening. Tuck the wing tips under the chickens. Place onion, celery and carrot in the prepared roasting pan. Brush the chicken with oil and set on top of the vegetables, about 2 inches apart.