Lemon Rice (Chitrannam)

Use up leftover rice and make it into something delicious with this healthy Indian recipe. Because cooked rice refrigerated overnight dries out a little, it's better suited to absorb all the flavors in this dish without getting sticky or mushy. In a pinch, use frozen or shelf-stable precooked basmati rice, available in many stores. Urad dal and roasted chana dal add texture and authenticity to the rice--look for both types of dal in Indian markets or online.

Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

15 mins
5

  • Combine lemon (or lime) juice and salt in a small bowl, stirring until dissolved.

  • Heat oil in a wide large pot over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Sprinkle in a few mustard seeds to test the oil--it's hot enough when the seeds sizzle and pop. Once hot, reduce heat to medium. Quickly add the remaining mustard seeds, nuts, garlic, chile pepper, cumin seeds and curry leaves, chana dal and urad dal (if using), covering the pan as needed to contain any splattering. Cook, stirring, until the nuts are lightly brown, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in turmeric, rice and the juice mixture.

Serving Size: about 2/3 cup
220 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 29.4g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 1.7g; fat 11.1g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 14.9IU; vitamin c 5.7mg; folate 9.1mcg; calcium 11.3mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 26mg; potassium 78.8mg; sodium 170.3mg.
