This is the first time I make the recipe and the first time I cook with chickpeas. It was not too salty for me (as others said) but the only thing is the chickpeas are really hard and I ended up letting simmer for much longer. I even cooked the chickpeas before for about 20 minutes and they were still super hard so I will try soaking them for next time. The taste is fantastic and I will definitely make again soon. I don't have a food processor so I used a grater for the ginger and a garlic press for the garlic and chopped the onion pretty small. I also used crushed tomatoes and added in some fresh ones. Overall delicious but soak your chickpeas!